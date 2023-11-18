The Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones will be going for $99 at Walmart starting on Wednesday, November 22, making them the cheapest pair of Apple headphones around (Apple owns Beats). This $250 off item is likely to sell out incredibly fast, so you’ll definitely want to have Walmart+ so you get early access to the deal.

The good news for you is you can subscribe to Walmart+ for just $50 so you get three hours of early access to the online store’s Black Friday deals. You can also enjoy two-day free shipping, discounts on gas, and Paramount Plus for the rest of the month.

The Beats Studio3 Wireless is a great-sounding pair of wireless headphones packed with some of Apple’s best features. Thanks to its W1 chip, you can easily pair these headphones to your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV. It also boasts Apple’s superior noise-canceling technology so you can drown out the world as you’re vibing outside, taking work calls, or flying across the world.

Don’t miss out on the rest of the deep discounts from the Walmart Black Friday sale that’ll go live on November 22. We’re continuously picking out the best Black Friday deals every day up to the auspicious savings event, so be sure to check out the rest of our coverage.

