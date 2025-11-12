🙌 The Backbone Pro - Xbox Edition is now available, featuring a classic transparent design

🎮 It is an upgrade to the Backbone One, offering full-size ALPS thumbsticks, hall effect triggers, textured grips, and rear buttons

💨 The controller supports gaming across phones, tablets, PCs, smart TVs, and streaming devices via Bluetooth or USB-C

👍 It is the perfect accessory for Xbox Cloud Gaming and other services like Nvidia GeForce Now and Apple Arcade

Amazon: Backbone Pro Xbox Edition

Best Buy: Backbone Pro Xbox Edition

Backbone has launched the Backbone Pro - Xbox Edition, which features a classic transparent design. It’s available from Amazon, Best Buy and Backbone.com today.

The Backbone Pro differs from the Backbone One, providing full-size ALPS thumbsticks, textured grips, hall effect triggers and rear buttons.

The device lets you enjoy gaming across supported phones, tablets, PCs, smart TVs, and streaming devices, either using Bluetooth Low Energy or a USB-C connection. You’ll get 40 hours of battery life in Wireless Mode.

(Credit: Backbone)

With the Backbone App, you can also create custom profiles, access button remapping, and seamlessly switch between devices. What’s more, you can capture, edit and share your highlights with friends or go live on Twitch.

The Backbone Pro - Xbox Edition is an ideal companion for those who enjoy Xbox Cloud Gaming or want to access other streaming platforms like Nvidia GeForce Now using the Universal launcher. The Backbone Pro is also a great choice for playing many of the best Apple Arcade games.

Backbone recently teamed up with Kojima Productions to launch the Death Stranding 2 Limited Edition Backbone One controller. Only 1,350 units were made.

Up next: PlayStation Portal sales soar as cloud gaming update injects new life into Sony’s handheld

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.