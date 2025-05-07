👏 Backbone Pro is a refined and improved version of the Backbone One with new features and flexibility

🙌 It includes full-size, console-grade analog sticks, remappable back buttons, and a mobile-optimized layout

👍 Unlike the Backbone One, it supports wireless connections to devices like Apple TV and Meta Quest 3

💨 Backbone's FlowState technology enables seamless device switching through the Backbone app

Best Buy: pre-order Backbone Pro

Backbone has announced a new controller in its lineup, the Backbone Pro. It's essentially a refined and greatly improved version of the previous Backbone One controller. However, it offers far more flexibility and new features, albeit for a higher price.

The Backbone Pro features full-size, console-grade analog sticks, remappable back buttons, and a familiar layout refined for mobile.

However, unlike the Backbone One, the Backbone Pro also lets you connect wirelessly to other devices like an Apple TV or a Meta Quest 3 headset. This gives players more flexibility and means you can use the Backbone Pro as your go-to controller instead of just for mobile gaming.

Backbone's FlowState technology in the Backbone app also remembers previously paired devices and connects with a tap, ensuring frictionless device switching. What’s more, those who subscribe to Backbone+ can access a library of free games that will rotate, similar to PS Plus free games and Meta Quest Plus free games.

"We believe the future of gaming transcends individual devices," said Maneet Khaira, founder and CEO of Backbone. "With Backbone Pro, you can experience the excitement and connection of gaming on any screen with just a single device."

The Backbone Pro is available to pre-order now for $169.99. That’s a $69.99 increase on the Backbone One. It’s available on May 20, 2025, from Best Buy.

Look out for our Backbone Pro review on The Shortcut soon.

Up next: Asus ROG Ally 2 and Xbox handheld leak ahead of potential Computex 2025 reveal

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.