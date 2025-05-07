📸 Photos of Microsoft's long-rumored Xbox handheld have leaked, confirming its collaboration with Asus

If there was any doubt that Microsoft was partnering with Asus to create an Xbox handheld, we now have photos all but confirming that the device is real.

As spotted by Videocardz, Asus is releasing an Asus ROG Ally 2 alongside an Xbox-branded version. Both will feature a 7-inch, 120Hz display and look identical apart from the black and white colorway and the addition of an Xbox guide button.

In fact, the handheld looks extremely similar to the Asus ROG Ally X. However, it features prominent grips, which should make the device more comfortable to hold.

Obviously, the biggest changes are hidden inside. According to the leaked specs, two configurations will be available: the black model will be powered by AMD's 8-Core Ryzen Z2 Extreme SoC, while the white model is equipped with a 4-Core AMD Aerith Plus SoC.

The Xbox handheld version includes a whopping 64GB of LPDDR5-8533 RAM and can generate a power consumption of 36 Watts. It should make the Xbox handheld the most powerful portable PC on the market, at least for the time being.

We could see the handheld in the flesh at Computex 2025, which takes place May 23 in Taipei. However, the Xbox version of the Asus ROG Ally 2 could be held back until Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase, which takes place on June 8.

It's likely that the Xbox handheld will be expensive based on its specs alone. It also doesn't help that Microsoft just raised Xbox console prices significantly. With the Asus ROG Ally X costing $799, we should expect a similar price point for the Xbox handheld.

The white model with the less capable chip will naturally be cheaper, though if it's anything like the Lenovo Legion Go S, it might be worth avoiding.

Will the Xbox handheld and Asus ROG Ally 2 prove to be worthy competition for Nintendo Switch 2? Probably not, considering the target audience and different price points, but it at least gives consumers another option to think about.

