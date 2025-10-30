🤝 Backbone and Kojima Productions have launched a limited edition Death Stranding 2 Backbone One controller

Backbone and Kojima Productions have teamed up to offer an extremely limited edition of the Backbone One controller.

The Death Stranding 2 Limited Edition Backbone One controller features officially licensed PlayStation face buttons and a transparent blue and yellow design that takes inspiration from the game. Each controller comes in an individually numbered protective hard case that doubles as a display piece.

The limited edition controller also features an aluminium D-Pad and buttons, and includes magnetic adapters which allow for compatibility with popular phone cases, and a more responsive D-pad.

(Credit: Kojima Productions/Backbone)

You’ll need a smartphone with USB-C to use it, such as an iPhone 17, but once you’ve snapped in your phone, you can play any game, app or service that supports controllers. This includes PS Remote Play, Steam Link, Apple Arcade, Google Play Store and Nvidia GeForce Now.

The Death Stranding 2 Limited Edition Backbone One controller will be available for purchase from Backbone.com and Best Buy Drops on November 6, 2025, at 9am PDT for $159.99. It arrives on the KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS STORE on November 6, 2025, at 12pm noon JST. Only 1,350 units are being produced, so sign up to The Shortcut or enter your email at Backbone.com to be notified when the units go live.

