Xbox president Sarah Bond has revealed that it wasn’t actually Microsoft that set the price of the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X.

At $1,000, the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X is one of the most expensive handhelds on the market, only eclipsed by the Lenovo Legion Go 2. However, Bond said that it was Asus that ultimately decided how much the Xbox handheld would cost.

Speaking to Variety, where Bond also reiterated a new Xbox console is in development, she said Asus had used its “insight into the market, into the feature set, into what people want, to determine the ultimate prices of the devices.”

It seems like the price point hasn’t deterred consumers, however, as Bond said that “The reaction was overwhelming demand for the device. We sold out on the Xbox Store. We sold really quickly at a number of other places around the world. I feel really good about the value that we’re giving gamers for the price, based off the reception to the hardware.”

We also praised Microsoft’s handheld in our Asus ROG Xbox Ally X review, though there are some disappointing aspects, like the 7-inch LCD screen.

Many see the collaboration with Asus as the future for Xbox hardware, though Bond has promised that the company is working on next-gen hardware. It sounds like the next Xbox will be more PC-like than ever, and will also target users who are after a premium experience.

Expect to pay significantly more than the $499.99 the Xbox Series X launched for in November 2020, then, which has now increased to $649.99 as a result of “shifting market conditions”.

