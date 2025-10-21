👍 Sony’s latest PS5 Pro revision has brought some noteworthy improvements

👏 A teardown of the console has revealed it to be more efficient and quieter, thanks to lower-pitched fans and a new PSU

🪶 The console is also slightly lighter than the original by some 100 grams

🤷‍♂️ There are also changes to the DualSense controller, but they’re very minimal

Sony has updated both the PS5 Pro and PS5 Slim with new model designations and some internal changes and – unlike the PS5 Slim – it looks like the Pro has gotten some improvements.

As noted in Austin Evans‘ recent YouTube video, where he tears down the new variant (model number CFI-7121), the current PS5 Pro has better power efficiency than the launch model.

His testing in both Astro’s Playroom and Gran Turismo 7 revealed a 2-3 percent increase in efficiency, even when running replays in GT7, which pushes the system most with its full ray tracing support.

By virtue of the increased efficiency, the new PS5 model also runs slightly cooler and is noticeably quieter. Evans’ testing revealed a 20 percent decrease in noise levels, equating to a two-decibel drop in noise. The noise reduction is also helped by the internal fan’s lower-pitched sound profile.

Otherwise, the changes with the new model are minimal. For instance, the console’s weight is down to 3.016kg as opposed to 3.103kg owing to changes such as using a slightly different fan, a plastic fan grid as opposed to a metal one, a lighter rear heatsink and the removal of some VRMs from the motherboard.

This new model also comes with a lighter power supply, which may also help with the increase in overall efficiency that the system showcases.

However, the refinements to the new DualSense controller are less noticeable. There are some internal changes, though. The parts are produced by a different manufacturer and the back microphone from the controller has been removed compared to the launch controller. Sadly, it doesn’t feature a bigger battery.

Up next: Microsoft reiterates it’s working on new Xbox hardware amid more cancellation rumors

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with credits in Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.