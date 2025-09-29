😣 The new PS5 Slim has less storage (825GB) compared to its predecessor (1TB)

👀 Cosmetic changes include a matte finish on the center piece and top console cover, and black USB ports on the back

🪶 The new model is lighter because of tweaks to the heat sink and fan, which also results in slightly more heat expulsion but a quieter fan

📈 Sony’s cost-saving measures in this revision have not translated to lower prices for consumers, meaning you’re paying more for less

We already knew that Sony’s new PS5 Slim would include less storage than its predecessor – 825GB vs 1TB – but according to YouTuber Austin Evans, the internal changes make it even worse.

The first surprising change is that the PS5 Slim’s shiny center piece and top console cover are now matte. That’s a welcome difference, as the glossy spine could get easily scratched when using the front USB ports. Speaking of USB ports, a more curious change is that the USB ports on the back of the console are now black, not blue.

Sony has also shaved off 130 grams from the new unit compared to the original slim. The console’s heat sink has been slightly tweaked, along with the fan, which could explain the lighter weight.

Unfortunately, the new PS5 Slim isn’t any more efficient than its predecessor. Both draw the same amount of power, but the 2025 PS5 Slim expels slightly more heat. However, it’s a negligible difference, and Evans says he thinks the console’s new fan actually sounds a little better.

This isn’t the first time Sony has tweaked the internal design of the PlayStation 5. We’ve seen multiple revisions, often cutting the weight. However, the new PS5 Slim is the first to reduce the amount of storage available.

As Evans concludes, Sony is saving itself more money with this revision, but hasn’t passed on that cost-reduction to consumers. Instead, you’re paying more for less, sadly.

Leaks suggest Sony is planning to change the PS5 Pro’s internal design next, with the objective being the same: reduce manufacturing costs. The PS5 Pro now costs $749.99 in the US after a $50 price increase.

Sony announced that the PS5 generation is its most profitable ever. With $70 games, price increases on consoles, subscriptions going up, and countless accessories available, it isn’t too surprising to see why.

