The Asus ROG Xbox Ally X and Xbox Ally are due to be released on October 16, 2025. But with less than a month to go, Microsoft still hasn’t shared the handhelds’ price or pre-order date.

A leak from Best Buy suggests the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X will cost $899.99 and the Asus ROG Xbox Ally will cost $549.99. However, the recent Xbox Series X price increase indicates Microsoft is unable to lock down a cost it’s comfortable charging consumers just yet.

Microsoft said that the Xbox console price hike was “because of changes in the macroeconomic environment” and clearly the Redmond-based company is worried things will shift again. But it’ll have to make a decision soon, as time is running out.

Not having a price means Microsoft hasn’t been able to open pre-orders for the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X and its less powerful sibling. This could lead to restock issues as retailers and Microsoft are unable to judge demand. It’s also hard for gamers to put aside the cash needed for the handheld, which may impact launch day sales.

The uncertainty surrounding the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X isn’t ideal by any means. And if the price increases from what’s expected, even the most stalwart of Xbox fans are unlikely to pay more than $899.99 for the ROG Xbox Ally X.

Ultimately, we’ll have to wait for Microsoft to reveal the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X price and pre-order date, but hopefully that happens sooner rather than later.

We’ve actually played Microsoft’s long-awaited handheld and came away impressed, despite not knowing the price. Check out our Asus ROG Xbox Ally X hands-on review to find out more.

