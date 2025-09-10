🙏 Xbox Cloud Gaming may soon rival Nvidia GeForce Now with improved image quality and performance

👍 New display resolutions, including 720HQ, 1080HQ, and 1440p, are expected to enhance the streaming experience

🙌 Higher resolutions aim to provide a cleaner, more appealing image, particularly on larger screens like TVs

🎮 Microsoft is positioning Xbox Cloud Gaming as a key feature for Xbox Game Pass and handheld devices like the Asus ROG Ally

Xbox Cloud Gaming has been around for a long time now. However, it's slowly been eclipsed by services like Nvidia GeForce Now, which offer superior image quality and performance.

Thankfully, after stubbornly refusing to make any meaningful changes, Microsoft may finally upgrade its cloud streaming service. New display resolutions have been spotted that would make it infinitely more appealing.

As shared by RedPhx (thanks, Windows Central), who develops an Xbox Cloud Gaming enhancement tool called Better XCloud, Microsoft could introduce 720HQ, 1080HQ, and 1440 quality streams soon.

Currently, Xbox Cloud Gaming offers 720 and 1080 resolutions, neither of which are dubbed "high quality". The change, along with a new 1440p resolution, should let subscribers enjoy a cleaner, more pleasing image, especially when blown up on a TV.

And that's significant considering Microsoft has pushed hard to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to TVs. A soft, 720p image may be passable on a small phone screen, but not on a 55-inch TV.

I've also used Xbox Cloud Gaming on Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest 3S, and honestly, the resolution isn't high enough to make playing on a big virtual screen worth it.

It's clear that Microsoft wants to make Xbox Cloud Gaming a real selling point for Xbox Game Pass subscribers and has opened up the service to more users. It's also part of the appeal of the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X, as you'll be able to stream your Xbox games to the handheld if a PC version isn't available or you don't want to double dip.

If Xbox Cloud Gaming can deliver crisp image quality, a stable connection and low input latency, it will only become more popular as an alternative to traditional console gaming.

As for rivals like Nvidia GeForce Now, Nvidia’s service continues to improve with higher frame rates and display features, though you’ll need to pay for the service and own the game, making it more expensive than Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.