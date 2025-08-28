🙌 Microsoft has announced its intention to bring its Xbox Cloud Gaming service to more Xbox Game Pass subscribers

Microsoft has announced it’s broadening access to the Xbox Cloud Gaming service.

According to a recent Xbox news post, the Cloud Gaming service will now be available to Game Pass Core and Standard subscribers. Beforehand, it was only available to those on the highest Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tier, which costs $19.99 a month.

This is part of a wider test for Game Pass, according to the Xbox Insider team, which is also allowing Game Pass Core and Standard subscribers access to some PC titles as part of the trial. The move will provide "even more flexibility and the choice to play on a PC or Windows handheld".

In the post, the Xbox Insider team explains that “As part of this Insider experience, Xbox Game Pass Core and Standard subscribers will be able to stream cloud playable games included with their subscription or select cloud playable games they own."

Microsoft has previously hinted at more "affordable" and accessible ways for accessing Xbox Cloud Gaming, and has even gone as far as hinting at a free, ad-supported version of the Cloud Gaming service.

You'll need to join the Xbox Insiders program if you want to be part of the trial and then visit the xbox.com/play URL to access cloud games once you’ve been approved. To access PC games, head to the Xbox app on Windows.

The timing to make Xbox Cloud Gaming more accessible comes as Microsoft prepares to enter the handheld market with the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X and Xbox Ally. Co-developed with Asus, the handhelds run an Xbox-flavored version of Windows and let you play PC games natively and Xbox titles over the cloud or through console streaming. Read our Asus ROG Xbox Ally X hands-on review from Gamescom 2025 for more.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.