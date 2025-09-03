📆 Astro Bot PS5 controller pre-orders start on September 12 at 10am local time, with a release date of October 30, 2025

If you missed out on the gorgeous Astro Bot PS5 controller, you're in luck. Sony is making the gamepad available again, albeit with a cute change.

Ahead of the controller's release, Sony has shared the Astro Bot PS5 controller pre-order date begins on September 12 at 10am local time. You can get it directly from the PlayStation Direct store or participating retailers. The Astro Bot controller will be released on October 30, 2025.

The controller features a slightly different “joyful” design from the original. The touchpad now has Astro Bot's eyes slightly closed as though he's smiling, whereas the original simply had Astro Bot with open eyes.

Don't be fooled by the marketing trailer: the touchpad doesn't contain a screen, so you won't see any new expressions. Still, this is another opportunity to get one of the best PS5 controller colors before it's gone for good.

In terms of other limited edition designs, Sony is releasing a Ghost of Yotei Limited Edition. Pre-orders begin on September 4, 10am local time. A gold and black controller will be sold separately, though you only get the black one from Sony's PlayStation Direct store.

As has become the norm, expect the Astro Bot PS5 controller to cost $84.99.

If you haven’t played one of the best PS5 games yet, check out my glowing Astro Bot review.

