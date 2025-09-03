🤦‍♂️ Sony plans to release a PS5 Slim Digital Edition with reduced storage to avoid raising prices again

📉 The new model will have 825GB of storage, down from the 1TB in current PS5 Slim models

💰 Internal design changes, including a cost-effective chassis, may accompany the storage reduction, but performance will remain the same

📈 Console prices have risen across the board this generation, reversing the historical trend of cheaper hardware over time

Sony recently raised the price of PS5 consoles in the US, including the PlayStation 5 Pro. However, instead of releasing a cheaper, more affordable option, Sony may be planning to downgrade future PS5 Slim Digital Edition consoles with less storage, while keeping the same price tag.

According to reliable leaker billbil-kun from Dealabs, Sony is planning to release a PS5 Slim Digital Edition that cuts storage down to ensure it doesn't need to raise prices again.

Currently, all PS5 Slim models include 1TB of storage space. However, the budget PS5 Slim Digital Edition will trim things back to the 825GB found on the original PlayStation 5 models.

Internally, things may be different, too, as the CFI-210 model will probably use a new cost-effective chassis.

Sony has tweaked the PlayStation 5 internal design a few times this generation with often imperceptible differences for the end user. However, whatever changes Sony makes, performance will remain identical to other PS5 models.

The move signifies once again just how dire this generation of consoles has been for consumers, as historically consoles have always gotten cheaper, not more expensive. Unfortunately, the Xbox Series X|S, PS5 and even the Nintendo Switch have increased in price, making them more expensive than when they first launched.

Nintendo hasn't raised the price of the Switch 2 just yet. However, I wouldn't rule it out, as the trajectory towards more expensive hardware shows no sign of stopping.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.