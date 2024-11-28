Image credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut

I use the Apple Watch Ultra 2 every day with my iPhone 16 Pro Max. It helps me keep track of my health, stay on top of notifications, and control my music when my phone is out of reach. I recommend it all the time to my friends, and I’m recommending it even more now that it’s on sale for Black Friday.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Black Friday deal

You can get the Apple Watch Ultra 2 on Amazon for $180 off the original price of $799. That brings the total cost to $619.99 (without tax, of course). It’s one of the best prices we’ve seen for a brand-new Ultra 2, nearly beating the price I paid for a used Ultra 2 on eBay earlier this year (it was $600, for anyone asking). You just have to remember to clip the $80 coupon on the product listing page before checking out to maximize your savings.

At the time of writing, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 Black Friday deal applies to the Ocean Band versions of the watch. Other versions with the Alpine Loop and Trail Loop remain well above $700. In addition, only the silver version of the Ultra 2 is getting the heavy discount, whereas the black model is only discounted by $80.

Myself and our humble leader, Matt Swider, use the Apple Watch Ultra 2 religiously to get our work done. Not only does it have a huge, bright screen and incredible durability, it also ships with two-day battery life, something no other Apple Watch can say. It also looks super dope with its titanium design and orange accents. I also appreciate the beefy water resistance since I always take it to the beach and out kayaking.

If you have someone on your list this year who would love an Apple Watch Ultra 2, now’s the best time to buy.

Apple Watch Ultra is also on sale

Image credit: Apple

For those on a tighter budget, you can grab the original Apple Watch Ultra refurbished for just $379.99. That’s a steal for an original Ultra in excellent condition. It has around 80% of the same features as the Ultra 2, as well as a nearly identical design. Like the Ultra 2, you’ll have to be okay with the Ocean Band since that’s the only version getting the discounted price.

