🏎️ iRacing now supports Apple Vision Pro, offering high-fidelity immersion in sim racing

👀 The update uses foveated streaming to render sharp graphics in the driver’s line of sight

🧤 The technology blends your physical racing rig and hands with the virtual cockpit

💪 A powerful PC is required to stream the high-fidelity rendering to the headset wirelessly

The Apple Vision Pro remains an extremely niche product because of its high price tag, but that hasn’t stopped some developers from creating unmissable experiences, like watching NBA games as though you’re sitting courtside.

And while gaming has often been an overlooked aspect of Apple’s headset, a new update for iRacing brings “a level of immersion and fidelity never before seen in sim racing”, according to iRacing President Tony Gardner.

As part of the visionOS 26.4 software update, iRacing utilizes foveated streaming – technology that Valve’s upcoming Steam Frame will use – to “render the sharpest content in the driver’s direct line of sight”.

Immersion is increased by “seamlessly blending your racing rig with the virtual cockpit, aligning your physical steering wheel with one in-game. You’ll also be able to see your physical hands on the wheel.

You’ll need a powerful PC in combination with the Apple Vision Pro to experience the new iRacing upgrade, as physics calculation and high-fidelity graphic rendering is performed on a PC, while frames are encoded and shared wirelessly over Wi-Fi to iRacing Connect on visionOS. iRacing also requires an ongoing subscription.

Apple refreshed the Vision Pro with a new M5 chip model, but a lighter, more affordable headset still hasn’t materialized, despite several rumors. Apple has also reportedly cut production of the Vision Pro because of low demand, with high return rates reported.

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Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.