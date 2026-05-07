(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

🏆 Review Score: 4.5/5 – ‘Awesome!’

✅ Pros:

🔧 Excellent build quality and premium feel

🏎️ The F1-style wheel is better suited to some racing experiences

👏 Easy to set up and customize to your liking

🤝 Compatible with the existing Revosim Pure RS bundle

💰 More affordable than other wheels sold by competing sim makers

❌ Cons:

🤷‍♂️ The F1-style wheel isn’t really suited to rally or truck-driving games

😔 You can’t hot swap between wheels

Nacon: Revosim

The Shortcut Review

The Nacon Revosim Pure RS bundle is a fantastic and affordable way to get into sim racing as it comes with a powerful 9Nm wheel base, Hall effect, cell loaded pedals, and a wheel with a built-in RPM indicator.

However, the Nacon Revosim just got even better for F1 enthusiasts thanks to the Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team custom set. It adds a new dimension to an already compelling sim racing setup and makes careering around the track even more fun and realistic than before. Read my full Nacon Revosim Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team custom set review below.

A review unit was provided by Nacon.

What I loved about the Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team custom set ❤️

🤝 Created in partnership with the Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team. Every element of the wheel and optional accessories feels premium and well-thought out. It’s easy to install: simply remove the central mounting screws with the included hex key, and you can effortlessly swap the Revosim Pure RS wheel for the Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team one. A strong magnet bearing the team’s logo pops onto the center, covering up the mounting screws for a cleaner look.

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

🛞 The wheel itself is extremely comfortable to hold for long racing sessions. Its open-top design also means you can see your smartphone clearly, which can provide additional racing information using the Revosim app.

🏁 Make it yours. Further customization options include replacing the RS Pure shift paddles with carbon fiber ones, and a set of keycaps and stickers lets you visually map your controls using the Aston Martin Aramco F1 colors. A set of decorative rubber strips are also provided that slide into the Revosim base and come with two team logo magnets you can attach.

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

🏎️ Ready to race. After coming from the Revosim RS Pure wheel, I felt more in control using the Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team wheel while playing games like Assetto Corsa Competizione because of its more compact profile and ergonomic grip. The wheel still delivered the same level of road-feel and feedback.

While optional, I’d highly recommend picking up the Aston Martin Racing Gloves. Not only do they look and feel great to wear, they’re also functional, giving you better grip.

🧤 Fits like a glove. While optional, I’d highly recommend picking up the Aston Martin Racing Gloves. Not only do they look and feel great to wear, they’re also functional, giving you better grip. They’re also touchscreen compatible, letting you use your phone without having to take them off.

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

💰 Competitively priced. For €149.90, which includes the Aston Martin Aramco F1 gloves (the wheel is €129.90 without), you can transform the Nacon Revosim Pure with the Formula-style wheel. The wheel is also designed to be compatible with all current and future Revosim bases and hubs, including the upcoming console versions. The only component that will not be compatible with the future RS Initiale hub range is the carbon paddle shifters.

What I disliked about the Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team custom set 💔

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

😔 You can’t switch between wheels quickly. Unlike wheels from other racing sims, you can’t switch between the type of wheel you want to use quickly on the Nacon Revosim. While it’s easy to install the Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team custom set, you need to deal with several screws, which means you can’t really switch back and forth between wheel types on the fly.

🤷‍♂️ It isn’t really suited to rally or truck driving games. For rally driving games or racing games where larger wheel rotations are required, an F1-style wheel doesn’t really make sense. And because you can’t just quickly pop off the wheel and swap it for the original Revosim RS Pure wheel, this could be a deal breaker for some.

Should you buy the Nacon Revosim Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team custom set? 🤔

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

Yes, if…

✅ You already have the Nacon Revosim Pure Bundle and want an F1-style wheel.

✅ You want a more ergonomic wheel that doesn’t obstruct your view.

✅ You’re a huge F1 and particularly like Aston Martin as a manufacturer.

No, if…

❌ You predominantly play rally games or less sim-focused racing titles.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.