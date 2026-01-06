🏀 NBA fans with an Apple Vision Pro will be able to watch LA Lakers games using Spectrum SportsNet or the NBA app

NBA fans who have an Apple Vision Pro lying around have just received a boost with an unexpected benefit for the pricey headset.

Amid the hustle and bustle of CES 2026, Apple announced that users will be able to watch live basketball games in Apple’s immersive format starting on Friday, January 9, according to a press release.

Apple is partnering with broadcast provider Spectrum to provide Los Angeles Lakers games in 3D using the Spectrum SportsNet and NBA apps. Games in Apple Immersive will be available to Vision Pro users in the Lakers’ regional broadcast territory of SoCal, Hawaii and parts of southern Nevada. To access the games, you’ll need Spectrum internet or a package with a provider that includes Spectrum SportsNet.

If you’re a Vision Pro user in a different area in the US or in select international markets, Apple Immersive game replays and highlights will be available. The first gameplay replay will be available on Sunday, January 11, for Vision Pro users with a free NBA ID.

Apple says in its release that the Spectrum Front Row experience features a feed with seven unique viewing angles and up to 150MB/s. The views available include the scorer’s tunnel, the area beneath the baskets, and a high-and-wide view of the arena.

Plus, there’s the players’ tunnel, the broadcast booth, and even a roaming courtside perspective for interviews and commentary from former Lakers forward Danny Green and Mark Rogondino.

Apple is also employing Spatial Audio for a more immersive feel alongside in-game graphics such as rosters, shot clocks and scores all in 3D floating in front of the viewer. The release also notes that viewers will get an immersive look at halftime, time-out activities, pregame player introductions and more besides.

The games broadcast via the Apple Immersive Lakers are as follows:

January 9, 2026, 7:30pm PT: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

February 5, 2026, 7pm PT: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Philadelphia 76ers

February 20, 2026, 7pm PT: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

March 5, 2026, 7pm PT: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets

March 10, 2026, 8pm PT: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

March 30, 2026, 7pm PT: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Washington Wizards

