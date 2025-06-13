(Credit: Apple / The Shortcut)

🤖 Apple might finally release the new Siri in spring 2026

📱 A report says that the company could release it with iOS 26.4

📅 The upgrade has been in limbo since WWDC 2024 when Apple originally announced it

👷 It’s faced serious engineering issues that stopped its development progress

Apple is rumored to release its much-anticipated Siri AI upgrade next spring, according to a report from Bloomberg. The company might ship the new assistant with iOS 26.4, which would likely come out sometime in March or April. It would finally fulfill a promise Apple originally made back at WWDC 2024 when the company announced Apple Intelligence.

With its introduction of Apple Intelligence, Apple promised a brand-new Siri experience decked out with generative AI features like personal context, natural language support, and faster performance. None of these features have shipped yet; instead, we got ChatGPT integration and a few quality-of-life improvements.

Apple said in interviews (via Tom’s Guide) this week that it had a working version of the new Siri behind the scenes, but it was built on a hybrid architecture that blended old and new systems, resulting in a buggy experience that wasn’t up to the company’s standards. Apple told the press it would delay the planned Siri upgrade and release it “in the coming year,” which means 2026 according to SVP of worldwide marketing Greg Joswiak. An exact ship date has yet to be determined, however.

Bloomberg’s report says that the updated version of Siri will ship in iOS 26.4, a software version we’ve seen carry large features in the past. iOS 18.4, for example, had improvements to Apple Intelligence, the new Apple Vision Pro app, recipes in Apple News+, and more. Given its version number, it’s likely that Apple will ship it sometime in the spring since that’s usually when we see x.4 releases.

In the meantime, Apple will need to roll out iOS 26 itself, which boasts a list of upgraded features and the company’s new Liquid Glass design language. We’ll also see new iPhones come out before then, namely the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, and iPhone 17 Pro. Expect coverage on those devices in the coming months.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.