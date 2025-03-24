🎧 Apple is adding lossless audio support to its AirPods Max headphones

Apple has announced a big update for AirPods Max: it’s adding proper lossless support to the headphones thanks to a new USB-C cable and iOS 18.4

The company unveiled in a press release that the $549 headphones will gain high-fidelity audio playback by using a new USB-C to 3.5mm cable, priced at $39. Connect it to your device of choice and you can play full 24-bit, 48kHz lossless audio, bringing you closer to how the original recordings of your favorite music sound. The new feature is yet another upgrade for the current-generation AirPods Max, which gained USB-C and new colors last year when Apple announced the AirPods 4.

The new USB-C to 3.5mm cable does what the old Lightning version of AirPods Max couldn’t. A Lightning cable’s signal isn’t robust enough to handle hi-fi audio quality like this, whereas USB-C is far more capable and has the bandwidth support to make it happen. It’s a bit strange that Apple only decided to ship this cable now instead of when the headphones were updated last year, but it’s likely to keep AirPods Max at the front of your memory when shopping for new headphones. (I definitely won’t mention that the Sony WH-1000XM6 are right around the corner.)

Apple says the new cable will allow casual listeners to enjoy higher fidelity audio, as well as producers and artists who need it for creative purposes. The cable also reduces latency, which is good for gamers who need instant audible responses when gaming.

In addition, Apple says Personalized Spatial Audio with head tracking will also support lossless audio over USB-C, which is pretty nifty.

The feature will be officially released to the public with iOS 18.4, macOS Sequoia 15.4, and iPadOS 15.4 since the AirPods Max will require a firmware upgrade. Apple will release these software updates sometime in April. AirPods Max are available now for $549 at Apple and a low of $479 at Amazon.

