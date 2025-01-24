(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

One of our favorite pairs of headphones is the Sony WH-1000XM5, and it looks like their successor is on the way. A new FCC filing spotted by The Walkman Blog hints at the headphones’ imminent arrival, complete with a tweaked design that comes with detachable ear pads and a new hinge mechanism. We also have an idea of when these headphones will be announced: by July.

The filing, which carries an XM6 model number very similar to the XM5, shows a diagram of the pad on the ear cup lifting up to reveal important regulatory information. Since that information needs to be visible at all times (or at least accessible at all times), it seems likely that Sony will be making the ear pads removable via magnets or some other attachment mechanism. That might mean you’ll be able to buy new pads when your old ones wear down, which in turns means you don’t have to buy a whole new set of headphones.

It also seems like the hinge that attaches the ear cups to the headband might be different on the XM6s compared to the XM5s. The diagram shows off a slight redesign for the hinge, but it’s unclear whether that means the headphones will fold easier like the XM4s or if it’s just an aesthetics/technical change.

The filing also reveals that the XM6 headphones will come with 30mm drivers, a Mediatek chip, and Bluetooth 5.3. Other features like battery life, noise-canceling improvements, and assistant integration aren’t typically revealed through these filings, so we’ll need to wait for Sony to make an official announcement.

When is that happening? Likely by July. That’s because Sony filed for a “short-term confidentiality” request which ends on July 22nd, so the company will need to announce the WH-1000XM6 before then. Either way, it looks like the Sonos Ace, Bose QuietComfort Ultra, and aging Apple AirPods Max are all getting some stiff competition in just a few months.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.