🗺️ Apple looks set to bring ads to Apple Maps in the summer

📆 According to rumors, the annnouncement could be made as early as this month

💰 Ad space would be granted based on firms’ bidding for specific keyword searches

🤔 The rumors of Apple bringing ads to Apple Maps comes after Bing and Google implemented the feature some time ago

Apple could reportedly bring ads to Apple Maps in a forthcoming update, as it seeks to raise additional revenue from the software.

According to reliable Apple tipster Mark Gurman with Bloomberg, the Cupertino-based firm could make the announcement as early as this month.

Ads in Apple Maps could show up in the app at some point this summer, meaning users would have another couple of months without ads before they’re added.

Under the arrangement, companies would bid for the opportunity to promote their businesses in Apple Maps, in conjunction with relevant keyword searches.

For instance, Maps users looking for restaurants, bars, or stores could be served ads from relevant businesses that have won the bidding process, according to Bloomberg.

Google and Bing have added adverts to their respective Maps apps, and this would reportedly be a solid revenue driver for Apple as it seeks to raise more revenue from its software sector.

Reports about Apple adding ads to its Maps app have been circulating for some time, and came around previously in October 2025.

It’s been a busy time for Apple in recent weeks, with product launches for everything from the iPhone 17e and the MacBook Neo, plus the surprise announcement of the AirPods Max. Apple also announced that WWDC 2026 will take place on June 8.

Google recently announced “the biggest navigation upgrade in over a decade” for Google Maps.

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Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.