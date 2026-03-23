👀 Apple looks set to refresh the likes of the HomePod mini and Apple TV 4K

📉 Stock of the current models is dwindling, according to Mark Gurman

🤞 This could signal an imminent release of new models of the HomePod mini and Apple TV with more modern specs

📆 The releases were previously thought to be tied to the revamp of Siri with Apple Intelligence, although the products have been ready since 2025

Apple is supposedly running very low on stock of the HomePod, HomePod mini and Apple TV 4K, which could suggest new models are coming.

That’s according to reliable Apple tipster, Mark Gurman, for Bloomberg, who says that:

“Retail inventory of the full-sized HomePod, the HomePod mini and the Apple TV set-top box is running low at Apple retail stores around the world. Shortages more often than not mean that updated products are on the way. But let’s not jump to any conclusions here.”

Gurman states that Apple has had new versions of the Apple TV and HomePod mini “ready since last year”, but it has held off releasing them because Apple is “waiting for the new Siri and artificial intelligence upgrades.”

The new AI-fueled Siri upgrades were poised to start coming in May, in a previous note from Gurman, having been delayed on a couple of occasions up to this point.

When Apple launches a new product, we usually see dwindling inventories and slower delivery times for the existing model, as space is set aside for an upcoming release, which lines up with what’s going on here.

Gurman also notes that the fact we may see new hardware ahead of the revamped Siri may be a sign that “Apple just got tired of waiting”.

Supposedly, stock of the larger HomePod is also dwindling, even if rumors about a new, larger HomePod haven’t been anywhere near as prominent as they have been for the HomePod mini.

The new HomePod mini is set to have a newer chip compared to the current model’s S5 to enable Apple Intelligence, plus it will come in some new colors. As for the Apple TV, that’s set to get the newer A17 Pro inside to support Apple Intelligence, and provide a boost in performance against the current model’s A15 Bionic.

It’s been a very busy time for Apple with regard to product launches, with everything from the iPhone 17e and the MacBook Neo, plus the surprise announcement of the AirPods Max 2.

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Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.