Apple has revealed a more affordable addition to the iPhone 17 lineup, the iPhone 17e. It’s powered by the latest-generation A19, and features C1X, the latest-generation cellular modem designed by Apple that the company says is 2x faster than C1 in iPhone 16e.

The iPhone 17e has a 48MP Fusion camera and supports 4K Dolby Vision video. It’s also capable of optical-quality 2x Telephoto and has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display featuring Ceramic Shield 2, that offers three times the scratch resistance of the iPhone 16 generation.

Users can also enjoy MagSafe with the iPhone 17e, and take advantage of Apple’s satellite features, including Emergency SOS, Roadside Assistance, Messages, and Find My to help you stay connected.

The iPhone 17e is available in three colors that sport a matte finish: black, white, and a new soft pink. Pre-orders begin on March 4, and availability begins March 11. The iPhone 17e price starts at $599 for 256GB of storage, which is two times more than the previous generation at the same price.

“iPhone 17e combines powerful performance and features our users love at an exceptional value, making it a compelling option for customers looking to upgrade to the iPhone 17 family,” said Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of worldwide iPhone product marketing. “We know our customers want a product that will last, and iPhone 17e delivers just that. With A19 for incredible performance, double the entry storage, a smarter camera system, and enhanced durability, iPhone 17e is designed to stay fast, secure, and valuable for years to come.”

New iPad Air powered by M4

Apple has also announced a new iPad Air, powered by the company’s M4 chip. It features more memory, enhanced connectivity, all for the same price as the previous model.

The M4 iPad Air has 50 percent more unified system memory, and is up to 30 percent faster than the iPad Air with M3, according to Apple. The new iPad Air also supports Wi-Fi 7 and the latest Apple silicon connectivity chips, the N1 and C1X.

The iPad Air M4 is available in two sizes, 11 and 13-inch, and four colors. Prices start from $599 for the 11-inch model and $799 for the 13-inch model. Pre-orders begin March 4 and availability begins March 11.

“iPad Air gives users more ways than ever to be creative and productive, offering powerful performance and incredible versatility to help them turn their ideas into reality,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of worldwide product marketing. “With its blazing performance thanks to M4, incredible AI capabilities, and game-changing iPadOS 26 features, there’s never been a better time to choose or upgrade to iPad Air.”

