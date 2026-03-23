🍎 Apple has confirmed WWDC 2026 will take place June 8-12

📅 The keynote will occur on June 8, which is when we expect a flurry of announcements

📱 Apple is likely to unveil iOS 27 during the event, which is said to include the next-gen version of Siri

👀 We could also see new hardware like a smart home display, new Macs, more AI updates, and more

Apple’s next event is officially confirmed. The company has announced that WWDC, its big annual developers conference, will take place this year from June 8-12, with the kick-off keynote scheduled for June 8. The event will be held in-person, although it’s not likely that the keynote will be hosted live; instead, it’ll likely play on a video screen in front of an audience, similar to what Apple’s done the past few years.

🍎 WWDC 2026: what to expect

This year at WWDC, we’re expecting Apple to make a lot of announcements, particularly around AI. The company recently cut a deal with Google to license Gemini to power the next version of Siri, which will finally enable certain Apple Intelligence features Apple has promised for nearly two years, yet has failed to deliver on. It’ll also open the door for more AI initiatives for the company, like expanding Siri’s reach into new products like a smart home display and smart glasses.

The new version of Siri will likely land in iOS 27, which is rumored to be a smaller update than iOS 26 that focuses primarily on performance and system stability. The first beta of iOS 27 will likely drop later in the day on June 8, which is Apple’s tradition for unveiling new versions of its software. That means we’ll also likely see the first betas of iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27, visionOS 27, and more.

We could also see hardware at the event, like new Macs or smart home devices. We don’t expect to hear a lot about Apple’s smart glasses, but who knows - we could get a preview of them, at least.

What we won’t see are new iPhones. Apple always waits until September to drop them, and this year, we expect the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Fold to take center stage. We’ll just have to wait a few months after WWDC to see them for the first time.

“WWDC is one of the most exciting times for us at Apple because it’s a chance for our incredible global developer community to come together for an electrifying week that celebrates technology, innovation, and collaboration,” said Susan Prescott, VP of Worldwide Developer Relations at Apple. “We can’t wait to see many of you online and in person for what is sure to be one of our best WWDC events yet.”

We’ll be covering everything Apple announces at WWDC this summer, so stay tuned.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.