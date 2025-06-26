A mockup of what the iPhone Fold could look like when it’s open. (Credit: Digital Chat Station / Weibo)

💾 Some of the specs of the iPhone Fold have reportedly leaked out

📱 A well-known leaker is revealing the size of the screen, the cameras, and more

🍎 Previous reports said that Apple has yet to finalize its specs, but production is already underway

📅 Apple is rumored to release the iPhone Fold in late 2026

Apple is working on its first foldable phone that’s slated to be released by the end of next year, and we’re slowly learning more about the mysterious device and what features it’ll come with. A new leak has surfaced online that claims to reveal some of the iPhone Fold specs, even though Apple has reportedly not finalized them yet.

(Some) iPhone 17 specs (reportedly) revealed

Digital Chat Station, a user on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, shares Apple leaks all the time with a reasonably accurate track record. In one of their latest posts, they claim to reveal some of the specs of the iPhone Fold as it stands today, while disclosing that they might not be official.

According to Digital Chat Station, the iPhone Fold will come with a 7.58-inch folding screen. This is a bit smaller than the 7.8-inch panel we’ve been hearing about, but it’s not out of the ballpark. The display will come with a 14.1:10 aspect ratio and have a 2,713x1,920 resolution.

On the back of the iPhone Fold will be two 48MP cameras, according to the leak. This aligns with previous rumors we’ve heard about the device’s camera system, and it seems to hint that Apple will be saving its triple camera systems for the iPhone Pro line.

Digital Chat Station also says the iPhone Fold will use a “more durable amorphous metal glass composite material” for the hinge. Apple has been rumored to be over-engineering the hinge to eliminate the crease in the middle of the screen, so this makes sense. In addition, the phone itself will be made from titanium, much like current iPhones are.

Other rumors we’ve heard suggest the iPhone Fold will come with a 5.5-inch outer display and be around 4.5mm thick when opened. It’ll likely come with a hole-punch camera and Touch ID, according to rumors, and it could be announced in September of 2026. Apple is expected to then push the iPhone 18 back to 2027 to draw more emphasis to the device.

With production allegedly underway, the iPhone Fold will be here before we know it. We’ll be tracking all the latest rumors and leaks along the way, so stay tuned.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.