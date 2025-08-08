🤖 Apple has confirmed that Apple Intelligence will get updated with GPT-5 soon

Apple has confirmed that GPT-5, the latest AI model from OpenAI, will be integrated into Apple Intelligence very soon. The company told 9to5Mac that the new model will be included in iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe, and other updates, which are currently scheduled to roll out this fall. The confirmation comes after OpenAI took the wraps off the GPT-4 successor, which promises some substantial upgrades as the company continues to dominate the market with ChatGPT.

GPT-5 will be the driver behind some Apple Intelligence features that Apple doesn’t have its own models for, such as Visual Intelligence for identifying things around you and specific web searches. In iOS 26, Apple confirmed it will add things like Live Translation for real-time conversations in different languages, on-screen Visual Intelligence, and updates to Image Playground, all of which will lean on ChatGPT and the new GPT-5 model to operate.

Some of the biggest upgrades that GPT-5 includes, like better vibe-coding and less hallucinations than ever before, won’t make themselves very prominent in Apple Intelligence. Rather, you can experience them in the official ChatGPT app, which is getting GPT-5 support for all free users starting this week.

Until iOS 26 and Apple’s subsequent 2026 software updates roll out, Apple Intelligence will continue to lean on GPT-4o. Hopefully, the new model will also deliver performance improvements to help further push along Apple Intelligence, which has been riddled with quality issues since it was announced.

Apple is expected to announce the official roll-out date for iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe, and more during its rumored iPhone 17 event on September 9. Stay tuned for more - we’re tracking these rumors closely.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.