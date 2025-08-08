🙌 ModRetro is giving away a limited edition Goodyear-themed Chromatic to one customer

📆 Entrants must purchase a Chromatic or have previously bought one to qualify, with the winner announced on August 20

🥰 The Goodyear Chromatic features a white body with yellow and blue accents and striking yellow buttons

🚨 The giveaway is open to US residents aged 18 or older, with entries closing on August 14

ModRetro, the company behind the excellent Game Boy and Game Boy Color remake, is giving away a Goodyear-themed Chromatic to one lucky customer.

The announcement was made in a video starring creator Palmer Lucky and YouTuber Casey Niestat, who are having a Pokémon battle in a Goodyear blimp.

Anyone who buys a ModRetro Chromatic now (or previously) will automatically be entered into the prize draw to win the limited edition version. The Goodyear Chromatic features a white body with yellow and blue accents, and striking yellow buttons.

However, you'll only have until August 14 to enter, with the winner announced on August 20.

In our ModRetro Chromatic review, we called the handheld a perfect retro revival of the Game Boy and Game Boy Color. "If you have even the smallest fondness for the Game Boy or Game Boy Color, you owe it to yourself (and your inner child) to get a ModRetro Chromatic."

The giveaway is only open to US residents, and you'll need to be 18 years or older to be in with a chance of winning.

ModRetro recently brought Chromatic back as a permanent offering. A new 'Cloud' color is available, along with the choice of either a Gorilla Glass screen for $199.99 or a Sapphire Glass screen for $299.99. Both versions come with a copy of Tetris for Chromatic and three AA batteries.

If you can't decide between the ModRetro Chromatic vs Analogue Pocket, we compared the two retro gaming handhelds, so find out which one is right for you.

ModRetro recently teased its N64 remake, the M64, which is set to cost $199.99 for those who lock-in the early bird pricing.

