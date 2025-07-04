🆕 Apple Arcade adds four new games, including Suika Game+ and Angry Birds Bounce

🍉 Suika Game+, a viral hit on Nintendo Switch, challenges players with physics-based fruit matching

🗼 Kingdom Rush 5: Alliance TD expands the award-winning tower defense series

🖍️ Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Pets+ offers vibrant 3D play with over 90 adorable pets.

Apple Arcade subscribers can play four new games, and there's one that Nintendo Switch owners will know all too well.

While the headline title might be Angry Birds Bounce, a brand-new adventure in the popular mobile series, the real gem in Apple Arcade's library is Suika Game+.

Suika Game went viral when it was released on the Nintendo Switch eShop, thanks to its addictive gameplay and cute visuals.

The aim of the game is to drop fruits into a box, and match them to create bigger creations. However, you'll need to take into account the game's physics, and try to avoid blocking combinations and stop your fruit from overflowing out of the box.

It sounds super simple – and it is. But that doesn't stop Suika Game from pulling you back in for one more go as you try to beat your high score. It could end up being one of the best Apple Arcade games, as it feels like an even more perfect fit for mobile.

Joining Suika Game+ and Angry Birds Bounce are Kingdom Rush 5: Alliance TD and Craylola Scribble Scrubbie Pets+. Kingdom Rush 5 is the latest game in the award-winning tower defense saga, while Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Pets+ lets you play with over 90 adorable pets in vibrant, 3D worlds.

Apple recently redesigned its Games app, which will make it more convenient for players to see what's happening across their games, as well as have more fun with friends. The new design was revealed at WWDC 2025 and will be released as part of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe 26.

Up next: iPhone Fold release date reportedly on track for late 2026

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.