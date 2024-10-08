💰 Anker MagGo 3-in-1 is 20% off for Prime Day

💵 Get a foldable multi-charger for $88, cheaper than most multi-chargers

🪭 Folds together into one compact package

👍 Comes with a 40W power brick as a bonus

Anker MagGo 3-in-1 for $88 (20% off)

For $88, the Anker MagGo 3-in-1 is a killer deal if you’ve been holding off on buying a multi-charger and we love how portable it is.

At $88, the Anker MagGo 3-in-1 is cheaper than most multi-charging systems designed to charge your iPhone 16 Pro, Apple Watch Series 10, and AirPods 4 simultaneously. We especially love how it folds up into a small portable package, which should save some space in your everyday bag or luggage for longer trips.

You can also adjust the MagSafe end of the charger up to 65 degrees, which works well with the iPhone’s StandBy mode clock display. Alternatively, you can leave your iPhone propped up at an angle if you want to keep watching videos while it charges.

The Anker MagGo 3-in-1 also comes with a 40W power brick, which is more than powerful enough to charge an iPad or MacBook Air – or trickle charge a MacBook Pro. Again, that’s even more savings packed into its $88 price since you get a decently powerful power brick with this charging system.