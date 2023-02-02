The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D has long been one of the best CPUs for gaming, even outclassing some of AMD’s most recent Ryzen 7000 CPUs. AMD is following that up with the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D, which brings the 3D stacked architecture to Team Red’s Zen 4 chips. And you can buy it February 28, with the Ryzen 7 7800X3D following on April 6.

What makes these processors so special is the 3D V-Cache technology to add additional cache to the chip. For processors like the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D, this serves to boost CPU latency, as the more memory the processor has by itself, the less data it has to store in RAM. This makes pretty much any workload faster, but it’s especially useful for the best PC games.

This will make the X3D processors especially good for the best gaming PCs, and is something AMD needs to catch up to the raw gaming performance of the Intel Core i9-13900KS. I’ve yet to test this obviously, but if it goes anything like the last generation of these X3D processors, AMD is absolutely going to take back the gaming crown with these chips.

As for how much these processors are going to cost, you’ll be able to grab the Ryzen 9 7900X3D for $599 and the Ryzen 9 7950X3D for $699. Then, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D will be the best buy for most people just looking for something to pair with the best GPUs, and that will cost $449.

We’ll have to wait and see just how much of a boost these processors will give the already-great Ryzen 9 7900X and Ryzen 9 7950X when they come out later this month. Either way, though, I can’t wait to see how they do in our benchmarking tests.