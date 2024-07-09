🆕 The new Echo Spot is available now for $79.99

Amazon has announced a new Echo Spot alarm clock that boasts a revamped design and improved audio quality ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2024.

The device now features a compact, colorful display that makes it easier to see the time, weather, and song titles of any tracks you have playing. It’s the first time Amazon has upgraded the Echo Spot since it launched in 2017.

The Echo Spot comes in Black, Glacier White, and Ocean Blue. You can customize the device further thanks to six different colorways on the Echo Spot’s display – orange, violet, magenta, lime, teal, and blue.

It also has Alexa integration, as you might expect. You can ask Alexa to set alarms, play your favorite songs, or say one of 10 phrases to prompt a customer response animation. You can also get a detailed weather report and connect your Echo Spot to compatible smart home products to automate daily tasks.

Similar to the Apple HomePod mini, you can use the new Amazon Echo Spot to make household announcements, audibly Drop In on other Alexa-enabled devices, or get alerts and audio from your compatible smart doorbell.

Amazon Prime members can get the all-new Echo Spot for just $44.99 through July 17 as part of Prime Day, which is a saving of $20 over the usual $79.99 price tag.

