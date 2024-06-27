☁️ Xbox Cloud Gaming is coming to Amazon Fire TV sticks

🤯 You’ll be able to play the best Xbox games on a device that costs $59.99/$49.99

🎮 All you need is a Bluetooth-enabled controller and an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription

📆 Xbox Cloud Gaming on Amazon Fire TV sticks will launch in July

Microsoft is bringing its Xbox Cloud Gaming app to Amazon Fire TV sticks in July, allowing those with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership to play their favorite games without the need for a console.

The Xbox app is coming to Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) and Fire TV Stick 4K (2023), which cost $59.99 and $49.99, respectively. You’ll also need a Bluetooth-enabled wireless controller, including a PS5 DualSense controller or Xbox Wireless controller, and a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

The announcement comes after a patent was discovered for Microsoft’s mothballed Xbox streaming stick. Microsoft put the mini console on hold, and it seems like it’s decided the best route is to partner with other companies like Amazon and Samsung instead of creating a device of its own.

“We’re committed to making it easy for customers to access their favorite entertainment experiences with Fire TV. We’re excited to work with Microsoft to bring the Xbox app to select Fire TV devices so customers can enjoy a vast library of high-quality games, allowing them to play amazing titles without the need for a console,” said Daniel Rausch, vice president of Fire TV and Alexa. “Now customers have even more ways to play the games they love, wherever they are, with just a compatible Fire TV Stick, Bluetooth controller, and Game Pass Ultimate membership.”

Being able to play many of the best Xbox games on a device that costs $60 is an exciting proposition, especially for those who can’t afford or don’t want to spend closer to $249 on an Xbox Series S or Xbox Series X console.

The announcement comes ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2024, which takes place from July 16 to July 17. Prime Day always represents the best opportunity to save on devices from the e-commerce giant, with sales on Fire TV sticks a popular item. You can save 20% on the Fire Stick 4K right now.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.