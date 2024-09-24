🎧 Alienware introduces a new pro-level gaming headset

🔕 Features active noise canceling and 50mm graphene drivers

👂 Also has Transparency mode like wireless headphones

🎙️ Detachable microphone with two AI-powered noise-canceling mics

🔋 Lasts up to 35 hours with 2.4GHz wireless and ANC-on

📆 Available to pre-order now for $229 and shipping this October

Alienware has launched a new pro-level gaming headset that has it all, including active-noise canceling, 50mm graphene-coated drivers, and one of the smallest wireless transmitters we’ve ever seen.

Aptly – if a bit uncreatively – named the Alienware Pro Headset is the first wireless headset from the brand to feature active noise-canceling. It features hybrid noise canceling, a transparency mode, and even a leaner look that puts it more in line with mainstream wireless headphones like the Sony Ult Wear and Sonos Ace.

(credit: Alienware)

Alienware has also upgraded the sound of its Pro Headset with 50mm drivers that are a bit larger than the 40mm drivers found in most gaming headsets, but nowhere nearly as massive as the Audeze Maxell’s 90mm drivers.

The Alienware Pro Headset also features a detachable microphone that incorporates AI noise cancelation to distinguish between verbal and non-verbal noises. Lastly, the Alienware Pro Headset comes with one of the smallest USB-C dongles ever, which should make this the perfect headset for portable systems like the Asus ROG Ally X and the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2.

And for all your other devices, the Alienware Pro Headset also supports Bluetooth 5.3. Alienware also claims its new headsets can last for up to 35 hours while connected over 2.4GHz wireless with ANC-on.

The Alienware Pro Headset is also available in white (credit: Alienware)

Alienware has previously introduced some standout gaming headsets, including the Tri-Mode Wireless as one of the first headsets to feature triple-digit battery life and spatial audio. The Pro Headset puts Alienware in a whole new league right next to the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless and Astro A50 Lightspeed – plus, it's much more affordable than its new rivals with a $229 price. It’s available to purchase now and will ship this October.

We’ll be getting the headset in soon, so stay tuned for our full review of the Alienware Pro Headset.

Up next: Astro A50 Lightspeed swaps between PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch with a button press

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.