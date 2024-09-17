🎧 Astro A50 Lightspeed lets you connect & switch among three consoles

🕹️ Simplified USB-C connection now supports a docked Nintendo Switch

🔋 Up to 24 hours of spatial gaming audio from 40mm graphene drivers

💸 $299 price means it’s more affordable than the $379 Astro A50 X

📅 Pre-order now from Logitech G; ships October 2024

Logitech: Astro A50 Lightspeed preorder

The new Astro A50 Lightspeed from Logitech wants to be the one gaming headset for all your gaming consoles and devices.

Logitech introduced a very similar headset last year, the Astro A50 X, which could support both the PS5 and Xbox Series X simultaneously using a dual HDMI 2.1 video passthrough. The Astro A50 Lightspeed offers a similar solution with USB-C ports that also support more platforms, including the Nintendo Switch (and the new PS5 Pro) while being slightly more affordable at $299 instead of $379.

Dropping the Astro A50 X’s HDMI for straight USB-C connections should make cable management on the Astro A50 Lightspeed much easier, but you do lose the former’s ability to act as a video out switcher and hub.

The Astro A50 Lightspeed otherwise retains all of Astro A50 X’s audio parts, including the same 40mm graphene audio drivers. It’s also spatial audio compatible, with support for Dolby Atmos and Windows Sonic. The gaming headset also features a 16-bit 48kHz microphone that should make you sound clear over voice chat.

The Astro A50 Lightspeed front (left) and back (right) (credit: Logitech)

Users can also finetune their game EQ through the Logitech G Hub app on Windows or the mobile Logitech G app on iOS and Android devices. Logitech promises users can get up to 24 hours of playtime from a full charge, and recharging the Astro A50 Lightspeed is easy with its accompanying charging base.

The Astro A50 Lightspeed is available to preorder now at Logitech G for $299.99 and is scheduled to ship in October, just in time for Black Friday.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.