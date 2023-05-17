The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has sold over 10 million copies worldwide in its first three days on sale, which is an astonishing achievement.

Nintendo announced that Tears of the Kingdom has become the fastest-selling game in the history of The Legend of Zelda series which means 7.9% of people who own a Switch have picked up a copy of Link’s latest adventure. The Nintendo Switch has sold around 126.5 million units to date.

Over four million copies of Tears of the Kingdom have been sold in the US alone, and it means it’s matched the impressive feat of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which also managed to sell over 10 million copies in its first three days of sale despite middling reviews and a litany of technical issues.

Even though Breath of the Wild reviewed incredibly well, and laid the foundation for Tears of the Kingdom to flourish, it’s only sold 29.81 million as of March 2023. That means Tears of the Kingdom has already sold more than a third of what its predecessor managed.

Tears of the Kingdom's success is well deserved, and is a shoo-in for our best Nintendo Switch games list, once I’ve spent some more time with the game. In my Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review roundup, critics were enamored with Nintendo’s follow-up to Breath of the Wild, and it’s now become the highest-rated game on OpenCritic of all time.

Nintendo released a special edition Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch, however, it didn’t come with a copy of the game. That will have only boosted sales further, and extremely positive word of mouth and glowing reviews should ensure the game continues to sell well into the future.

It’s a good thing players love Tears of the Kingdom so much, as Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma hinted at more open-world Zelda games in the future.

If you’ve been enjoying Link’s return to Hyrule but want a helping hand, don’t forget to check my Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo unlocks and rewards guide. Tapping Nintendo’s little figures into the game can make life a lot easier and unlock exclusive in-game content.