(Credit: DIY Perks)

YouTuber DIY Perks has created a PlayStation 5: Tablet Edition that’s significantly smaller than the PS5 Slim and portable like the PlayStation Portal. And it’s an incredible achievement.

The ambitious engineering project sees DIY Perks, AKA Matt Perks, take the existing parts of a PS5 and adapt them to fit into a super-slim profile. After overcoming a few heating issues, Matt attaches an OLED screen to the console to create a PS5 Tablet Edition.

The video, embedded below, is well worth a watch and ultimately begs the question: why couldn’t Sony make the PS5 Slim smaller? The 30% reduction in overall volume is certainly welcome, but it isn’t a drastic change from the launch model PS5.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: PS5 Tablet Edition

🤯 YouTuber DIY Perks has transformed the PS5 into a tablet gaming device

👍 With some clever reengineering, Matt Perks has created a proper PlayStation 5 Portable

🤷‍♂️ It makes you wonder why the PS5 Slim is still so big

📈 Handheld gaming continues to grow in popularity after the success of the Switch

It also makes the PlayStation Portal seem even less appealing as the PS5 Tablet Edition can be propped up using its kickstand to deliver a native console experience, without any of the drawbacks of the PlayStation Portal’s Remote Play streaming tech.

Before you dismiss the PS5 Tablet Edition as being too expensive to produce, according to Matt, it shouldn’t cost much more than the current PS5 Slim to manufacture as only the screen is new in terms of components. Sony would also be able to buy cheaper parts in bulk and could make the form factor even slimmer thanks to advanced engineering techniques.

This isn’t the first time DIY Perks has redesigned a PS5. Matt created the world’s first PS5 Slim a year ago and it’s markedly smaller than Sony’s effort which arrived in November last year. Perhaps Sony should think about hiring him when it comes to creating future console revisions.