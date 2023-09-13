(Credit: The Shortcut/Sony)

Sony is rolling out a new PS5 software update today which includes several new features and improvements, including the option to mute the PS5’s beep sound whenever you turn it on or off.

Sony first introduced a power-on sound with the PS3, but it’s never given users the option to silence it until now. While the beep is handy for letting you know the console has been turned on, it’s not ideal if you want to game late a night or want to avoid waking someone up when you feel like playing.

Other features of the new PS5 update include compatibility with Dolby Atmos-enabled HDMI devices, support for larger-capacity M.2 SSDs (up to 8TBs), and new ways to connect with other players.

Ahead of the PlayStation Portal’s November 15 release date, Sony has also enabled Remote Play on additional Android devices, including Chromecast with Google TV (4K model) and its Bravia XR A95L TV. Expect more TVs that run Android TV OS 12 to support PS5 Remote Play in the future.

New voice commands have also been included with this PS5 update, allowing you to see what’s new like the current PS Plus free games lineup, and you can activate Help content by saying, “Hey PlayStation, help.”

You can also enable system UI haptic feedback, which lets you feel certain events through the DualSense, DualSense Edge, and PSVR 2 Sense controllers, like when you receive a notification or boot up a game. Be warned, though: enabling this feature will impact the PS5 controller’s battery life.

Check out the PlayStation Blog for the full list of changes, or you can experience them for yourself once you install the new update.