🙏 Microsoft is prioritizing protections against scalpers for the upcoming Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition launch

🔒 Xbox director of creative marketing, Josh Munsee, confirmed that addressing reseller concerns is currently “top of mind.”

🤫 While specific anti-scalping measures remain undisclosed, likely strategies include purchase limits, queue systems, and account verification requirements

📆 Fans can currently register their interest on the official Xbox website ahead of the November release date

Judging from the reaction to Microsoft’s Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition reveal, scalpers and opportunists will hope to exploit genuine customers who failed to get their hands on the new console.

However, Microsoft has responded to fans’ early concerns by saying that the threat of resellers and scalpers is “top of mind” and hinted that protections will be in place to ensure that the demand for the console and limited supply isn’t weaponized by the usual opportunists.

In a post on X, Xbox director of creative marketing, Josh Munsee, directly addressed a fan who was worried about scalpers and said: “It’s top of mind and being worked on.”

Munsee didn’t share how Microsoft will combat Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition scalpers, which is probably for the best so that they can’t plan ahead. It’s likely that Microsoft will require players to have an Xbox Live account in good standing, limit purchases to one per customer, and may even have a queue system in place.

Nintendo implemented similar strict criteria for the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 for any consoles that were bought from its My Nintendo Store. You needed to register your interest, have a Nintendo Switch Online account that was 12 months old, reach 50 hours of gameplay before the cutoff date, and agree to share gameplay data. Oh, and you also needed to be 18 or older.

For now, beyond a “coming soon” and a promised release date of November, you can register your interest on the official Xbox website. I also recommend signing up for The Shortcut for an instant alert once pre-order information goes live.

Up next: Nintendo Switch 2 Blue and Light Yellow Joy-Con 2 controllers: price, pre-order, and release date

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.