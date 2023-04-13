Microsoft is gearing up to roll out a fresh update for Xbox Series X|S consoles that’ll introduce a couple of new features.

Top of the list is what Microsoft’s calling a refreshed “search experience”. The consoles’ search page has been revamped with a new look, gallery-style results that show a spread of games as you type, visible filters that can be navigated between using the RB/LB buttons, and the option to search a result on YouTube within the Movies & TV tab.

You’ll be able to open it by tapping the search button at the top of the dashboard, hitting the magnifying glass icon within the guide, or pressing Y on your controller when you’re hanging anywhere in the console’s UI. It should make it easier than ever to find all the best Xbox Series X games, or whatever else you’re looking for.

The update will also introduce the option to adjust your console’s “active hours” to have it automatically wake up when you’re likely to use it and shut down at a specified time to save energy.

During active hours, the console will boot quickly and support features like Remote Play (whereby you can play games installed on your Xbox through your PC or phone) and mobile game installs. You’ll be able to configure the console’s active hours after setting it to the Sleep power option.

Hardly the snazziest features, the update is still a welcome change that’ll let you further personalize the energy efficiency of your console. It also builds nicely on last month’s update, which added carbon-aware downloads and Google Home integration. The energy-saving mode is a win for anyone who wants to save money on their monthly electricity bill.

That’s an especially good thing given the upcoming Xbox Series X games due to appear later in 2023. Between the likes of Starfield, Diablo 4 and Redfall (despite its unintentionally scary performance) we imagine lots of people will be glued to their TVs this year.