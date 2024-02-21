The Xbox Series X Slim might include an optional disc drive for those who enjoy physical media or have amassed a large collection of Xbox games.

An unprecedented Xbox leak showed Microsoft was working on an Xbox Series X Slim which was described as being “adorably all-digital”, ditching the console’s existing disc drive.

This led to concerns that Microsoft would soon ship two consoles without a disc drive, as the Xbox Series S already removed the option to play discs.

However, it seems like Microsoft might release an optional disc drive for the Xbox Series X Slim but admitted that the majority of consumers are buying their games digitally.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Xbox Series X Slim disc drive

🤔 Microsoft could release an optional disc drive for the Xbox Series X Slim

💧 Leaked plans showed an all-digital console

🤝 But Microsoft’s Phil Spencer says the company isn’t giving up on physical media

📈 Even though the majority of consumers buy their games digitally

Speaking to Game File, Microsoft’s CEO of gaming Phil Spencer said: “We are supportive of physical media, but we don't have a need to drive that disproportionate to customer demand.

“We ship games physically and digitally, and we're really just following what the customers are doing. And I think our job in running Xbox is to deliver on the things that a majority of the customers want. And right now, a majority of our customers are buying games digitally.”

Spencer also addressed the economic concerns of including a disc drive in the next Xbox consoles.

“Gaming consoles themselves have kind of become the last consumer electronic device that has a drive,” Spencer said. “And this is a real issue, just in terms of the number of manufacturers that are actually building drives and the cost associated with those. And when you think about cogs that we're going to go put in a console – and as you have fewer suppliers and fewer buyers – the cost of the drive does have an impact.

“But I will say our strategy does not hinge on people moving all-digital,” he said. “And getting rid of physical, that's not a strategic thing for us.”

Sony’s PS5 Slim includes a disc drive that can be attached or removed. The disc drive costs $79.99 to purchase on its own. An external drive that’s sold separately could placate Xbox fans who still want a way to play their physical discs, and it’s something Microsoft has done previously with its now defunct HD DVD drive.

We could see the Xbox Series X Slim release this holiday season, as Microsoft’s Sarah Bond said, “There’s some exciting stuff coming out in hardware that we’re gonna share this holiday, and we’re also invested in the next-generation roadmap.” We’ll have to wait and see if Microsoft is as committed to supporting physical media as it says.