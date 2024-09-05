(Credit: Focus Entertainment)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 puts you in the power armor of the series' most iconic faction as you purge the Tyranids and Forces of Chaos. The game has received a positive reception from critics and has proven to be an improvement over the first game.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is sitting on a Metacritic score of 83 after 43 critic reviews, which means it received generally favorable scores. The game is out on September 9 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Here’s what reviewers had to say.

Eurogamer enjoyed the game’s campaign, calling it a spectacular and mostly thrilling follow-up to the original, but the game's grisly combat shines best in its cooperative Operations mode.”

Hardcore Gamer went as far as to say Space Marine 2 is “one of the best shooters of 2024.” The review went on to add: “It features a highly-engaging and addictive combat system that would be lost without its cooperative and competitive modes. It’s not without its faults, though, as the campaign isn’t particularly lengthy and will rely on playing the same six missions over and over again until you level up to take on the higher difficulties, which are primarily just more enemies who hit much harder.”

VideoGamer also enjoyed its time with Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, saying: “Space Marine 2 is a solid successor to Space Marine, fits well into the Warhammer universe, and offers engaging and fun action combat and shooting mechanics. It is slightly marred by a limited map pool creating repetitiveness in the game's multiplayer progression-based features.”

However, PCGamesN and PC Gamer weren’t as impressed by Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. The former said, “Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2’s properly vicious combat and impressive presentation are let down by a bland story and uninteresting mission design” while the latter said, “Fans of Warhammer 40,000 will be delighted by the spectacle and authenticity—but ultimately disappointed by messy action and unengaging multiplayer.”

It seems like if you enjoyed the first Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine game, there’s plenty to love here. Fans of the figurines will obviously have more fun than most, though the game sounds like a solid shooter overall.

