🥇 The first Nintendo Switch 2 giveaway is being held by GameSir

🥳 The controller company has announced a competition to win the console

😅 Only one console is up for grabs, and it will be shipped “when it officially releases”

📆 We’re still waiting for a Nintendo Switch 2 release date, but should know more on April 2

Amazon: GameSir Super Nova controller

GameSir, the Chinese manufacturer behind the excellent Cyclone 2 and G7 SE controllers, has announced it's giving away a Nintendo Switch 2 to one lucky winner.

The competition is inspired by the recent release of Split Fiction, Hazelight Studios' third game designed around co-op play, which received universal acclaim from critics.

The Nintendo Switch 2 giveaway is open now and runs until May 5, 2025. Entrants will have to team up with a friend and create fun content that includes GameSir's recently released Super Nova controllers and feature co-op battles, controller face-offs, or creative challenges. You'll then have to post on any of GameSir's five social platforms with the tag #IntoSuperNova #GameSir and @ the specific account.

The winner will be chosen based on "creativity, fun interaction, and engagement" and you can read the full competition rules on GameSir's website.

If GameSir loves your content, you could win a Nintendo Switch 2 console. It will be shipped "after it's officially released", but when that will be is still up for debate. We should know more on April 2 when Nintendo hosts its Switch 2 Direct presentation.

As luck would have it, GameSir is offering a discount on its Super Nova controllers on Amazon. You'll need to enter the code '10SuperN' at Amazon to save on the $49.99 controller. Remember, you'll need a Super Nova controller in your pictures if you want to enter the competition.

Credit to the GameSir marketing team for capitalizing on the hype surrounding the Nintendo Switch 2. However, it feels strange that the prize is still missing crucial details, including the release date and what games it will offer.

Still, if you want to save yourself between $399.99 and $499.99 – the rumored price of the Nintendo Switch 2 – GameSir's competition is a great chance to do so.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.