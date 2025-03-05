📆 Nintendo has shared its plans for MAR10 on March 10

March 10, or MAR10 as Nintendo likes to call it, is Mario Day. But what can fans of the moustachioed, portly plumber expect this year?

We already know that Nintendo is releasing an updated Nintendo Switch OLED bundle that includes Super Mario Bros. Wonder and three months of Nintendo Switch Online for $349.99. However, the Japanese company has revealed it'll celebrate its beloved mascot by discounting some of the best Mario games on Switch and in other unique ways.

On March 9, you can get Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, Super Mario RPG, Princess Peach: Showtime!, and Luigi's Mansion 2 HD for $39.99. Mario vs. Donkey Kong will also be discounted to $29.99.

Nintendo is also bringing its sound alarm clock Alarmo to more retailers on March 9. If you'd like to wake up to Nintendo music Alarmo will be available at Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart and Target. It was previously exclusive to the Nintendo Store and only available to Nintendo Switch Online members until last month.

For those looking to visit Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, Nintendo is giving away a trip for four on My Nintendo. The competition is open now and free to enter if you want to win a visit to Super Nintendo World.

Mario and friends will also take to the skies this month. Nintendo has partnered with JetBlue to create a custom livery starring its iconic mascot and other beloved characters. The Airbus A320 has been restyled and named the "Cloudtop Cruiser". Inside, passengers will find welcome screens featuring Mario and his Mushroom Kingdom pals.

Rounding out Nintendo's Mario Day celebrations, Nintendo is hosting a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe community challenge event. You can receive 310 My Nintendo Platinum Points if you help players attempt to complete one million combined laps in the game before March 17. Enter the tournament code 1152-2501-4827 in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe if you'd like to participate.

This will be the last Mario Day before the Nintendo Switch 2 launch, which we’ll soon find more about on April 2. But will we get a brand-new Mario game to celebrate the release of Nintendo’s next console? We’ll have to wait and see.

