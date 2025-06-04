🎮 Walmart’s Switch 2 pre-order will offer a final chance to reserve the console

🔗 You may find Walmart Switch 2 and the Switch 2 bundle in stock tonight

⏰ The exact Switch 2 restock timing hasn’t been confirmed by Walmart yet

🚨 Priority Alerts: The Shortcut subscribers get notified in our Substack Chat

🔔 Turn on notifications for Matt Swider on X to get additional alerts

You’ll want to turn on notifications for the Walmart Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order restock tonight. It’s your final chance to reserve the hard-to-find console before it releases.

We’re constantly checking both the Walmart Switch 2 pre-order and Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle pre-order pages. Walmart, the largest retailer in the US, may have the console in stock tonight at 12 am ET / 9 am PT, according to our expert analysis.

Walmart will be one of the few retailers in the United States to have online pre-orders and enough inventory to fulfill those orders, according to our insight into the inventory. Of course, more small stores will join the launch-day video game sale for the first time, including Antonline, Verizon FiOS, Staples, Costco, and Sam’s Club.

How to get Switch 2 pre-order alerts

Get our instant alerts: Your best chance to find a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order is to follow Matt Swider on X – and turn on notifications. It’ll look like:

Twitter/X is still a great way to get our pre-order tracking alerts on your phone

Why the Walmart Switch 2 pre-order will sell out

Suddenly, the Walmart Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order has become more important in the last 24 hours. That’s because Best Buy Switch 2 orders will be available in-store only “at this time,” according to an official statement from Best Buy.

Walmart has generally favored online pre-orders via shipments. Target won’t have new online Switch 2 orders until June 6, one day after the release date.

That’s going to put a lot of pressure on Walmart’s servers, as Nintendo’s in-demand console is known to send massive amounts of traffic to retailers. GameStop is also expected to have online pre-orders at midnight, but its website never holds up.

Will Walmart have the most Switch 2 consoles?

The latest Switch 2 pre-order restock came from Walmart, but it was a flash in the pan (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

Yes, The Shortcut has exclusive Switch 2 sales data that reveals more Nintendo Switch 2 consoles were sold at Walmart than any other retailer in the United States. It’s likely to repeat this stat, as long as it didn’t oversell consoles on April 24.

Walmart’s massive inventory of Switch 2 is very typical of high-profile video game launches, like the PS5 restock we reported on.

What if Walmart restocks Switch 2 early?

You need to turn on notifications for this very reason. Just look at the surprise Friday, May 30, restock of Switch 2 pre-orders. If you missed that brief console restock, The Shortcut did send a restock notification to subscribers via our Substack Chat.

The Shortcut will start tracking Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders from Walmart today, June 4, at 8am ET. Why that specific time? Walmart is guaranteeing that any console sold before this time will be delivered by June 5 at 9am local time. It’s ambitious because we know that Walmart sold so many consoles and Switch 2 accessories.

This is why we expected Walmart Switch 2 pre-orders to open up after this time. And The Shortcut’s Switch 2 pre-order tracker will detect when the console comes back in stock at Walmart and other retailers throughout the United States.

Matt Swider is the Editor-in-Chief of The Shortcut, the #1 consumer tech publication on Substack. Matt, a trusted technology expert with over 25 years of journalism experience and the former US Editor-in-Chief of TechRadar, can be found on social media through X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.