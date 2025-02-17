⏰ Alarmo is no longer exclusive to Nintendo Switch Online members

💰 The $99.99 sound alarm clock is now on general sale

📆 The device was released in October 2024

🎶 Alarmo features a motion sensor and lets you wake up to iconic Nintendo tracks

Buy it now from Nintendo

Alarmo is now on general sale after previously being exclusive to Nintendo Switch Online members. The sound alarm clock, as Nintendo calls it, costs $99.99 and lets you wake up to iconic tracks from several Nintendo Switch games.

Alarmo also feature some fun features, like a motion sensor that can detect whether you’ve got up or if you’re still snoozing. However, it’s primarily designed for solo sleepers, so bear that in mind before you rush out and buy one.

Nintendo has added new tracks to Alarmo since its release, bringing seven Mario Kart 8 Deluxe songs to the novel device. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe joins other featured games including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Pikmin 4, Ring Fit Adventure, and Splatoon 3.

Nintendo released Alarmo in October 2024 but was previously only available to Nintendo Switch Online members. Nintendo has said Alarmo is on sale while stocks last, which implies it might not restock the alarm clock if it sells out.

Up next: Nintendo Music: updates, game list, tracks, and everything you need to know

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.