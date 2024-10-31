The new ViewSonic XG2736-2K gaming monitor at Pepcom in NYC (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📺 The ViewSonic XG2736-2K is a new 27-inch QHD gaming monitor

⚡ It features a 240Hz IPS panel with a 0.5ms response time

🔌 Connections: HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, and a 65W USB-C

🏷️ Available now for $319, with Black Friday discounts coming soon

Amazon: ViewSonic XG2736-2K

Best Buy: ViewSonic XG2736-2K

Last night, we got to check out the ViewSonic XG2736-2K, a brand new 27-inch QHD gaming monitor at a very affordable $319 price.

This display features solid specs, including an IPS panel that refreshes at up to 240Hz and a 0.5ms response time. It also has DisplayPort 1.4 and ​​HDMI 2.1 to ensure you can actually display those fast frame rates at 1440p with the latest gaming PCs and consoles, including PS5 Pro.

The ViewSonic XG2736-2K is a gaming monitor that most people can afford (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The ViewSonic XG2736-2K also has a USB-C port for connecting to modern laptops (just in case you buy that new MacBook Pro M4), and it can even juice them up with 65W of charging power. According to The Shortcut’s early hands-on time, this new gaming monitor only has a peak brightness of 300 nits, but the official specs suggest it can support HDR10 gaming.

The ViewSonic XG2736-2K is available now for $319, but we’re sure to see discounts for Black Friday to make this reasonably priced gaming monitor even more affordable.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.