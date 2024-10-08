Image credit: UAG

Amazon Prime Day is a great time to buy a new Apple Watch band, and one of our favorites can be yours at a great discount.

UAG, known for making some of the most rugged tech accessories around, has its Active Strap on sale for 36% off, bringing the price down from $69.95 to $44.99. The strap, which was designed for the Apple Watch Ultra but is fully compatible with other watches like the Apple Watch Series 10, is available in a sleek Graphite finish. It will pair perfectly with the Satin Black Apple Watch Ultra 2.

I’ve been using the Active Strap for quite some time, and it’s become a regular in my Apple Watch band rotation. It features a robust design made of a comfortable nylon material that uses velcro to secure to your wrist for the perfect fit. The material is breathable and barely absorbs any water at all, so you can take it swimming or surfing and not worry about having a wet watch all day.

The lugs are made from stainless steel and give the band a premium look and feel. It also feels really secure; I’d take this band anywhere in the world and feel confident it won’t be coming undone or sliding off my wrist in the process. It’s called the Active Strap for a reason, after all. It reminds me of Apple’s Alpine Loop but on steroids.

Image credit: UAG

In addition to the Active Strap, UAG’s RipCurl straps for Apple Watch Series 10 and beyond are on sale for $39.95, down 43% from $69.95. The bands double as protective cases for your Apple Watch so you can be less paranoid about cracking the screen or scratching the chassis. It's only available for the 46mm/45mm Apple Watch though, so keep that in mind.

Image credit: UAG

One more UAG deal I’d like to highlight is the Monarch Pro case for iPhone 16 Pro Max, down 25% from $79.95 to $59.95. I used the same case with my iPhone 15 Pro and loved its premium carbon fiber design, and I plan on picking one up for my 16 Pro Max as well.

