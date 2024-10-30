🎮 Turtle Beach announces a new transformable controller, the Stealth Pivot

🕹️ It features two flippable faceplates designed for FPS, fighting games, retro gaming, and more

➕ The left faceplate has a hall-effect joystick and D-pad or a D-pad and two buttons

🔘 The right faceplate features a hall-effect joystick and four face buttons or six face buttons

📆 Turtle Beach Stealth Pivot preorders start today and ship on November 29

💰 It costs $129

Turtle Beach Stealth Pivot

Turtle Beach has announced a new transforming controller called the Stealth Pivot.

It’s called the Pivot because its joystick and button interface areas can literally flip to reveal alternative controls designed for FPS, fighting games, retro gaming, and more. The controller has two left-side face plates, one with a hall-effect thumbstick and a four-way d-pad, while the alternative faceplate features a d-pad in place of the joystick and a pair of inputs like the Xbox Duke controller's white and black buttons. The right side, meanwhile, features another hall-effect thumbstick with four traditional face buttons, and the flip side has a six-button setup for fight games.

(credit: Turtle Beach)

The Turtle Beach Stealth Pivot hews closely to the transforming controller functionality of the Victrix Pro BFG, but instead of swappable parts, this controller uses flipping faceplates. Users will be able to flip each side of the controller independently so they can mix and match faceplates needed for different game genres.

The Turtle Beach Stealth Pivot also has adjustable trigger stops (credit: Turtle Beach)

The Stealth Pivot also integrates the audio customization features we’ve seen on the Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra. At the top center of the controller is a digital Command Display that allows you to customize controller settings on the fly and show notifications from a paired smartphone.

The Turtle Beach Stealth Pivot is available to preorder now for $129 and will be released on November 26th.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.