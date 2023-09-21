Microsoft’s Xbox Series S has come under fire from some commentators ever since its announcement, with fears that it would hold the Xbox Series X back due to its weaker specs.

However, it turns out the cheaper Xbox Series S has been a huge success for Microsoft – and it’s actually more popular than the $499 Xbox Series X.

As part of the ongoing Xbox leak, which revealed some of Microsoft’s upcoming plans like an Xbox Series X Slim, details have now emerged that the Xbox Series S is performing very well compared to its more powerful brother.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Xbox Series S sales

🤓 Xbox Series S has proven to be a smart decision by Microsoft

📈 The cheaper Xbox console has sold more than the Xbox Series X

🙏 It’s a great entry point into the current-gen

🆕 Microsoft released a black Xbox Series S with more storage on September 1

A document from Microsoft’s court case against the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) shows that the “console sell-in mix” for April 2022 showed 74.8% of Xbox Series owners picked up a Series S, and 25.1% purchased a Series X.

Previous reports have suggested that the sales split between Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S have been closer to 50/50, with Microsoft’s more affordable console taking a slight lead.

(Credit: FTC vs Microsoft/IGN)

And despite its criticisms from some analysts and even developers, the Xbox Series S has proven to be a bit of a masterstroke on Microsoft’s part. The Xbox Series X was hampered by supply issues when it launched, just like the PS5, but the Xbox Series S was much more widely available.

Microsoft has reportedly sold over 21 million Series consoles, and it’s fair to say it would have sold far fewer if it didn’t have the Xbox Series S for consumers to grab.

The console’s lower price point also makes it the cheapest current-gen console on the market, and it’s capable of playing all the best Xbox games out there, including Starfield, Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5. Tied with Xbox Game Pass, it’s a great way to experience next-gen without breaking the bank.

While some gamers won’t settle for anything less than the very best, parents, in particular, have found the Xbox Series S appealing. It’s the perfect system for kids who want to play the latest games but don’t care about having the highest resolution possible or frame rate.

Microsoft also improved one of the biggest downsides of the Xbox Series S recently. The company launched a 1TB black Xbox Series S that more than doubles the amount of available storage on the Xbox Series S for only $50 more.

I’m a huge fan of the Xbox Series S, and even though it isn’t my main console, I’ve taken it on trips due to its portable size. It also makes a great second-room console, with the drop in quality often hard to perceive unless you’re comparing side-by-side shots. If you’re a PS5 player who is desperate to play some of the biggest Xbox games and you don’t have a gaming PC, it’s also a great option as a second console.