🆕 The Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con Mouse Grip Bundle, priced at $19.99, will be available on September 1, 2025

🤔 The accessory improves mouse mode ergonomics with a durable, wear-resistant ABS material and an ergonomic design for extended gaming sessions

👍 Magnets in the Joy-Con 2 controllers allow for a simple snap-on mechanism, providing a plug-and-play experience

🐭 With 15 mouse mode games already announced, similar grips from other manufacturers are expected if the control scheme gains popularity

The Nintendo Switch 2 is almost here, but one concern that's been raised is how comfortable the Joy-Con 2 will be when used in mouse mode.

Fortunately, GameStop is releasing a Switch 2 accessory that could make mouse mode more ergonomic, especially if you plan on using the new control scheme regularly.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con Mouse Grip Bundle costs $19.99 and is available on September 1, 2025. Here's what GameStop says about its new accessory:

"Convert your Joy-Con into a precision gaming controller mouse with mouse grip. It's crafted from durable, wear-resistant ABS material ensures both longevity and a comfortable tactile feel. Its ergonomic design promotes a firm, secure grip, reducing hand fatigue during extended gaming sessions."

(Credit: GameStop)

Thanks to the new magnets in the Joy-Con 2 controllers, you can simply snap the grip base on when using mouse controls, giving it a plug and play feel. The accessory will certainly appeal to those excited about mouse mode, which could be Switch 2's secret weapon.

Expect to see other manufacturers make similar mouse grips for the Joy-Con 2 moving forward, especially if the control scheme gains traction with developers. Support is already strong, with 15 Nintendo Switch 2 mouse mode games on the way.

